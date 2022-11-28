Neither had a great time in their second fixture on Friday. After a spirited second-half showing in their opening match to earn a 1-1 draw with USA, Wales fell to a 2-0 defeat to Iran, putting them in a tricky position going into the England encounter. Gareth Southgate’s men were involved in one of the most boring matches of the tournament, a 0-0 draw with the States, following their hammering of Iran in the opener.
England know they will progress with a draw and will top the group with all three points. There is talk Southgate will drop Jude Bellingham in favour of the experience of Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson in the midfield. The England boss has faced criticism for not using Manchester City star Phil Foden.
Wales have been told to put their “big boy pants on and get on with it” by manager Rob Paige after criticism received from the Iran loss. They need to win to have any chance of qualification. They could even win the group with three points, as long as Iran and USA draw.
Match details
Who: England v Wales
What: World Cup, Group B
Where: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
When: Tuesday, November 29. Kick-off 7pm (GMT)
Referee: Slavko Vincic
How to watch
BBC are providing live coverage of the fixture. It will be available on BBC One, iPlayer, BBC Sport online and also on Welsh language channel S4C. The build-up on BBC begins at 6pm.
Team news
Wales will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy following the red card picked up against Iran. England, meanwhile, will be unable to call on the services of former Aberdeen loan star James Maddison who remains a doubt.
Last meeting
It is just over two years since the teams met in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. England ran out 3-0 winners with goals from Dominc Calvert-Lewin, Conor Coady and Danny Ings. There could be upwards of 14 players who featured in that match who won’t start the game in Qatar.
Anything else?
Since 1966, England have only failed to get out of one group stage, the 2014 tournament in Brazil. They exited at the second group stage in Spain ‘82. In Wales’ only previous appearance in Sweden in 1958 they reached the quarter-finals.