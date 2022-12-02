News you can trust since 1817
What channel is England v Senegal on? World Cup match info, TV details, kick-off time, teams news

England begin their knockout stage with a match against Senegal having topped their group.

By Joel Sked
34 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 4:00pm
The Three Lions picked up seven points from their three group fixtures. Comfortable wins over Iran and Wales sandwiched a very boring draw with the USA. Gareth Southgate's men are current top scorers in the tournament. In both 1998 and 2010 the last-16 was the stage England exited but four years ago they went all the way to the semi-finals.

Senegal could prove tricky opposition even without their star man Sadio Mane after finishing behind the Netherlands in Group A, winning their fixtures against Qatar and Ecuador. They are the reigning African champions, winning the Nations Cup in 2021 having twice been runners up. They came through a tough qualifying process. They topped their group before overcoming Egypt over two legs, needing penalties to do so. This is only the country’s third World Cup. Their first saw them reach the quarter-finals in 2022 and then the group stage four years ago in Russia.

Match details

Who: England v Senegal

What: World Cup round of 16

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al-Khor

When: Saturday, December 3. Kick-off 7pm (GMT)

England take on Senegal in the round of 16 in Qatar. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

How to watch

The game is on ITV, or STV in Scotland. Coverage is also on the STV Player with build-up starting at 6pm.

Last meeting

This will be the first ever meeting between the sides. England have only played African opposition at a World Cup twice since 2006, drawing with Algeria and beating Tunisia.

Team news

Gareth Southgate has a full squad to pick from after three group games. James Maddison has recovered from his knock which kept him out of the first two fixtures.

Senegal will be without key midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye through suspension. The Everton star picked up a yellow card in the defeat to the Netherlands and the win over Ecuador. Cheikhou Kouyate is a doubt after missing the last two games with an ankle knock.

Anything else?

If England are to progress past Senegal they will likely face France in the quarter-finals should they emerge past Poland. If Southgate was to lead his men to another semi-final, the most likely opponents would be Spain.

