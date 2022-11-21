Gareth Southgate’s men come into the tournament on a poor run of form having been relegated from their Nations League group after failing to win any of their games. In fact, they are on a six game winless run which includes two defeats to Hungary, one of which was a 4-0 thumping at Wembley. They did top their qualifying group undefeated, however, with eight wins from ten games.
Iran also had an impressive qualification campaign, topping their group ahead of South Korea. It is their third World Cup in a row and fifth since 1998 in France. The team, led by former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz are a blend of players plying their trade in Europe and for the country’s biggest clubs domestically.
It is expected to be 26 degrees in Doha when the match is being played.
Match details
Who: England v Iran
What: World Cup Group B
Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha
When: Monday, November 21. Kick-off 1pm
Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil)
How to watch
The game is live on various different BBC platforms. It can be watched on BBC One, the iPlayer and on the BBC website. Coverage gets underway at 12pm.
Last meeting
This will be the first ever official meeting between the two sides.
Team news
England will be without Kyle Walker and former Aberdeen star James Maddison with the former suffering from a groin issue and the latter a knee injury. One of Iran's key stars Sardar Azmoun is rated doubtful. The Bayer Leverkusen star has 40 goals in 63 appearances for his country.
Anything else?
Iran come into the tournament in the midst of real concern back home with hundreds of protesters killed by the state security forces. Protests against the Iranian regime, which is led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, started after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was arrested by the morality police. Players have spoken out about the current situation with Brentford forward Samam Ghoddos, who is part of his country’s squad, telling The Independent “everybody wants to see a change” and “it's a change that is very easy”.