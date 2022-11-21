England get their World Cup campaign underway on Monday afternoon when they face Iran in Doha.

Gareth Southgate’s men come into the tournament on a poor run of form having been relegated from their Nations League group after failing to win any of their games. In fact, they are on a six game winless run which includes two defeats to Hungary, one of which was a 4-0 thumping at Wembley. They did top their qualifying group undefeated, however, with eight wins from ten games.

Iran also had an impressive qualification campaign, topping their group ahead of South Korea. It is their third World Cup in a row and fifth since 1998 in France. The team, led by former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz are a blend of players plying their trade in Europe and for the country’s biggest clubs domestically.

It is expected to be 26 degrees in Doha when the match is being played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match details

Who: England v Iran

What: World Cup Group B

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Advertisement Hide Ad

England play their first World Cup match against Iran. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

When: Monday, November 21. Kick-off 1pm

Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil)

How to watch

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game is live on various different BBC platforms. It can be watched on BBC One, the iPlayer and on the BBC website. Coverage gets underway at 12pm.

Last meeting

This will be the first ever official meeting between the two sides.

Team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

England will be without Kyle Walker and former Aberdeen star James Maddison with the former suffering from a groin issue and the latter a knee injury. One of Iran's key stars Sardar Azmoun is rated doubtful. The Bayer Leverkusen star has 40 goals in 63 appearances for his country.

Anything else?