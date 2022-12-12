The World Cup is now down to the last four after an eventful quarter-final stage which saw two of the four games go all the way to penalties. The winners of those ties now meet each other in the first semi-final.

Argentina defeated the Netherlands having had a two-goal lead wiped out late on in normal time, while Croatia overcame Brazil, scoring late on in extra-time to take it to the shootout.

The Argentines have had to suffer to reach this stage with their first game of the tournament a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. They managed to win their next two group matches but all goals were scored in the second half. They looked comfortable against Australia in the last 16 but conceded and had to hang on.

Croatia, meanwhile, have proven themselves as penalty kings. In their journey to the final in 2018 they won twice on penalties and once in extra-time. This time around both knockout games have gone to penalties meaning it could be another long evening of football in Qatar.

There remains SPFL interest with Josip Juranovic and Borna Barisic of Celtic and Rangers respectively part of the Croatia squad. The former is likely to feature having played every single minute of the World Cup campaign. The team's progress also means both Premiership clubs will benefit financially with a sizeable six-figure fee through FIFA’s Club Benefit Payments Programme.

Here is everything you need to know about the match...

Match details

Who: Argentina v Croatia

Argentina face Croatia in the World Cup semi-final. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

What: World Cup semi final

Where: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

When: Tuesday, December 13. Kick-off time 7pm (GMT)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)

How to watch

The fixture is being broadcast live by ITV. IN Scotland the match will be shown on STV and the STV Player. Mark Pougatch leads the coverage which begins at 6.15pm.

Last meeting

The teams last met at the 2018 World Cup when they were drawn together in Group D. Argentina snuck through on four points, behind Croatia who won all three games, including a 3-0 victory over the South Americans in Nizhny Novgorod. Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic all netted after half-time. Croatia would reach the final where they were defeated by France who had knocked out Argentina in the last 16.

Team news

Argentina will be without Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel who are both suspended after picking up yellow cards in the quarter-final win over the Netherlands. Papu Gomez, meanwhile, is doubtful with an ankle injury. Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic should have a full squad to choose from.

Anything else?

