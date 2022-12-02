Australia created one of the surprises of the World Cup so far by reaching the knockout stages where they will face Argentina in the round of 16.

Graham Arnold’s men were underdogs to emerge from a group which consisted of France, Denmark and Tunisia. Even more so when they lost 4-1 to the French in their tournament opener. However, they followed it up with back-to-back wins. They become just the second Australia team to have progressed past the group stages in a World Cup. The first was in 2006.

Waiting for them in the last 16 are Argentina and Lionel Messi. Like Australia, they lost their opening match but it was a shock as they went down to Saudi Arabia. They responded with wins over Mexico and Poland to top the group and book their place in the knockout stage as a group winner.

Match details

Who: Argentina v Australia

What: World Cup round of 16

Where: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

When: Saturday, December 3. Kick-off 7pm (GMT)

Lionel Messi and Argentina face Australia in the round of 16 at the World Cup. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

How to watch

BBC will be providing live coverage across their different platforms. The match will be shown on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC website. Build-up begins at 6.20pm.

Last meeting

The countries have only played each other twice before. The last in a friendly in 2007 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when Argentina won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Martin Demichelis. Two years previous the teams faced each other in the Confederations Cup which took place in Germany ahead of the 2006 World Cup. The game brought six goals as the Argentine’s won 4-2. One-time Rangers target Luciano Figueroa scored a hat-trick with Aussie legend John Aloisi netting a double. Juan Roman Riquelme was also on the score sheet.

Team news

Neither team have any serious injury concerns with Arnold and Lionel Scaloni able to pick from their full squad.

Anything else?

There will, once again, be plenty of interest from a Scottish perspective with current SPFL players Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich and Aaron Mooy all likely to start. As will Jackson Irvine and Scottish-born Harry Souttar.

