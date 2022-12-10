Aussie hero Jason Cummings reveals Kylian Mbappe shirt effort as ex-Hibs and Rangers ace ignored by France star

Former Hibs and Rangers star Jason Cummings revealed the moments he was ignored by Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud after Australia’s clash with France as he tried to a shirt.

The 27-year-old was a second-half substitute for Australia in their opening match of the World Cup. Despite taking an early lead, the Socceroos fell to a 4-1 defeat. The appearance represented a huge moment in Cummings’ career. He moved to Central Coast Mariners in 2022 where he impressed so much that he was called up by Graham Arnold having qualified for the country through his mother.

Cummings featured for 34 minutes against the French before attempting to get Mbappe's shirt, then, after that failed, trying to procure Giroud’s. In the end he had to settle for defender’s Jules Kounde, who moved to Barcelona for a reported €50million.

“I asked Mbappe and he said he would ‘I’ll see you in the changing room’,” he said on Instagram. “So I was buzzing, waiting in the changing rooms for about ten minutes. I gave my top to the France kit man. I am waiting outside and he comes back out with my top, the Socceroos shirt. I thought ‘wait a minute, that's not Mbappe’s shirt’. He basically just looked at me ‘nah, don’t want to swap kits’.

“I was walking back to the changing room, walked past Giroud. Asked Giroud as well, ‘Giroud, big man, can I get your shirt, please mate?’ He just walked past me, pretended he didn’t speak English. He's been in the Premier League for ten years! Just walked past me. I did get Kounde’s, at Barcelona, and he was a great bloke.”