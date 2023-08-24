Women's Football: Four World Cup 2023 stars you can watch in the Scottish Women's Premier League
Linda Motlhalo – Glasgow City and South Africa
The South African playmaker went the furthest in the tournament, with Banyana Banyana making it all the way to the last 16 of the World Cup. The Glasgow City star scored her country’s opening goal against Argentina in the group stages and played a major part in City’s title win last year when she laid on the ball for Lauren Davidson’s 92nd minute winner at Ibrox – a goal that wrapped up their 16th title.
Victoria Esson – Rangers and New Zealand
The Rangers goalkeeper played all three of the co-hosts games at the tournament, including keeping a clean sheet in the memorable win over Norway in the tournament’s opening game. The Kiwi shares goalkeeping duties with Scotland international Jenna Fife at Broadwood and featured for the side in their maiden Champions League campaign last season and their Sky Sports League Cup win.
Ciara Grant – Hearts and Republic Of Ireland
Now into her third season in Scotland, the experienced Irish international has been a key figure for Hearts over the past season as they have progressed in a side that had moved deservedly into the top four of the SWPL. Grant is the second player on this list to have won the league after her stint for Rangers saw her help them lift their very first Scottish league title.
Shen Mengyu – Celtic and China
One of two Chinese internationals at Celtic, Shen was chosen as part of China’s World Cup squad of 23 this summer and made appearances against Denmark and England in their Group D clashes.
The Ghirls number nine has won two Scottish Cups already in her time at the club and is a fan favourite alongside her fellow countrywoman Shen Menglu, who plays as a winger for the club.
In 2021, when Shen signed for the Celts, she became the first Chinese women's player to play in Scotland.