Feeling inspired by the FIFA Women’s World Cup and want to see some of the stars on your doorstep? Here are four players who played at the tournament who ply their trade in Scotland’s top tier.

Linda Motlhalo – Glasgow City and South Africa

The South African playmaker went the furthest in the tournament, with Banyana Banyana making it all the way to the last 16 of the World Cup. The Glasgow City star scored her country’s opening goal against Argentina in the group stages and played a major part in City’s title win last year when she laid on the ball for Lauren Davidson’s 92nd minute winner at Ibrox – a goal that wrapped up their 16th title.

Victoria Esson – Rangers and New Zealand

Glasgow City's Linda Motlhalo. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Rangers goalkeeper played all three of the co-hosts games at the tournament, including keeping a clean sheet in the memorable win over Norway in the tournament’s opening game. The Kiwi shares goalkeeping duties with Scotland international Jenna Fife at Broadwood and featured for the side in their maiden Champions League campaign last season and their Sky Sports League Cup win.

Ciara Grant – Hearts and Republic Of Ireland

Now into her third season in Scotland, the experienced Irish international has been a key figure for Hearts over the past season as they have progressed in a side that had moved deservedly into the top four of the SWPL. Grant is the second player on this list to have won the league after her stint for Rangers saw her help them lift their very first Scottish league title.

Shen Mengyu – Celtic and China

One of two Chinese internationals at Celtic, Shen was chosen as part of China’s World Cup squad of 23 this summer and made appearances against Denmark and England in their Group D clashes.

The Ghirls number nine has won two Scottish Cups already in her time at the club and is a fan favourite alongside her fellow countrywoman Shen Menglu, who plays as a winger for the club.