Feeling inspired by the FIFA Women’s World Cup and want to support your local women’s football club? Here are four fixtures taking place this weekend that we recommend you go and see.

Rangers vs Glasgow City

Sunday 27 August, 4.10pm, Broadwood Stadium

Last season’s fixture between the pair saw perhaps the most exciting match in Scottish Women’s football history. City’s visit to Ibrox last year saw them sit two points ahead of both Celtic and Rangers and all three clubs knew they had a shot at claiming the title. Lauren Davidson’s 92nd minute winner for Leanne Ross’ City side secured their 16th title in dramatic fashion and while it won’t be quite as dramatic this year, it offers an intriguing early clash between two sides who will be right up there come season end. You may also see Women’s World Cup stars Victoria Esson (Rangers) and Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City) in action if you’re lucky.

Glasgow City's Mairead Fulton will be looking to ensure her side pick up their 17th title this season (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical

Sunday 27 August, 4pm, K-Park

Looking to take in your first women’s game this weekend? Well you can’t far wrong with a local derby. One of the most improved sides in the Scottish top tier, Motherwell are looking to break the top six for the first time while Hamilton will be looking to fend off the threat of relegation this season after landing in the dreaded play off last year.

Hibernian vs Spartans

Sunday 27 August, 1pm, Meadowbank

One of the most successful Scottish women’s team of all time, Hibs are hoping a bright new era under the management of Grant Scott, who is into his second spell at the club. However, Debbie McCulloch’s Spartans are one of the best young sides in the league and have long been Hibs’ bogey sides – and, of course, it’s an Edinburgh derby.

Aberdeen vs Hearts

Sunday 27 August, 4pm, Balmoral