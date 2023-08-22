Women's Football: Four Scottish women's football fixtures you should attend this week
Rangers vs Glasgow City
Sunday 27 August, 4.10pm, Broadwood Stadium
Last season’s fixture between the pair saw perhaps the most exciting match in Scottish Women’s football history. City’s visit to Ibrox last year saw them sit two points ahead of both Celtic and Rangers and all three clubs knew they had a shot at claiming the title. Lauren Davidson’s 92nd minute winner for Leanne Ross’ City side secured their 16th title in dramatic fashion and while it won’t be quite as dramatic this year, it offers an intriguing early clash between two sides who will be right up there come season end. You may also see Women’s World Cup stars Victoria Esson (Rangers) and Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City) in action if you’re lucky.
Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical
Sunday 27 August, 4pm, K-Park
Looking to take in your first women’s game this weekend? Well you can’t far wrong with a local derby. One of the most improved sides in the Scottish top tier, Motherwell are looking to break the top six for the first time while Hamilton will be looking to fend off the threat of relegation this season after landing in the dreaded play off last year.
Hibernian vs Spartans
Sunday 27 August, 1pm, Meadowbank
One of the most successful Scottish women’s team of all time, Hibs are hoping a bright new era under the management of Grant Scott, who is into his second spell at the club. However, Debbie McCulloch’s Spartans are one of the best young sides in the league and have long been Hibs’ bogey sides – and, of course, it’s an Edinburgh derby.
Aberdeen vs Hearts
Sunday 27 August, 4pm, Balmoral
Whisper it quietly but an increasingly strong Hearts side could be a darkhorse in the title race this season after breaking the top four for the first time last year. Aberdeen, who surprisingly struggled last campaign, have returned in 23/24 with a real vigour though and will want to get back to the form that saw them tipped as the best young side in Scotland just 18 months or so ago.