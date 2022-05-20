The Spanish giants have once again dominated their domestic league, with Jonatan Giráldez’s FC Barcelona Femeni side winning each of their 30 Primera Division games to wrap up the title in super quick fashion, and will now look to add another Women’s Champions League to their trophy cabinet.

After overcoming previous winners Wolfsburg 5-3 on aggregate in the semi-final, Barca enter the final as favourites.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Olympique Lyonnais will certainly be no pushovers having won the trophy a record seven times and themselves enjoying an unbeaten domestic season.

And the French side will be further boosted by the return to fitness of former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg, who has shown no signs of rustiness despite an ACL injury that kept her out of the game for an extended period of time.

The Norwegian is a veteran of the Women’s Champions League, having played in four finals already despite being just 26 years old.

Speaking to the official Uefa website, the Lyon star said: “The Champions League is, for me, the most beautiful tournament you can play in.

"I think it's just so historic; it has the best players in it, the best teams. There's just something magical about playing those games, the importance behind it. You know there's interest, momentum and people coming to games.

Alexia Putellas of Barcelona and Ada Hegerberg of Olympique Lyon will go head to head this weekend. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

"Everything about it is so exciting. It's like we all wake up an extra inch taller when it's a Champions League week. So, going to another final is a very nice feeling.”

When time is the Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon?

Who: Barcelona vs Lyon

What: UEFA Women’s Champions League Final

Where: Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy

When: Saturday, May 21 2022, 6pm BST

Is Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon on TV?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 5:30pm.

As per the entire tournament, the final will also be shown live on DAZN and free to watch on the DAZN Women's Champions League YouTube channel.

Subscriptions to the service cost a monthly fee of £7.99 on the DAZN website.

What are the odds for Barcelona and Lyon?

The Spanish side are the favourites to win the game, with odds of 4/9 via SkyBet, whereas Lyon are priced at 11/2.