Footballers from across Scotland attend the launch event of a new partnership with ScottishPower at Whitelee Windfarm near Glasgow. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The new three-year agreement will see the energy firm become the principal partner of both Scottish Women’s Football and the Scottish Women's Premier League after making what it describes as “significant investment” towards the development of the women’s game.

It is hoped the partnership, which is said to be the single biggest investment in Scottish women’s football, will help champion emerging talent in remote communities, through to the elite stars of the top leagues.

As part of the deal, ScottishPower will become title sponsors of both the Scottish Youth Challenge Cups at all three age groups and the Scottish Women’s Highlands and Islands League.

Fiona McIntyre, Managing Director of the SWPL, said: “We’ve just enjoyed one of the most dramatic and entertaining league finishes ever, with bumper crowds and interest in the women’s game at an all-time high. There is an incredible opportunity now to build on that and inspire both current and future generations through this exclusive new partnership that’s importantly 100 per cent committed to the women’s game in Scotland.”

Aileen Campbell, CEO of Scottish Women’s Football, added: “ScottishPower’s support represents another major moment in what’s an incredibly exciting time for women’s football.

“As the game continues to grow and develop, having ScottishPower’s investment offers us even more opportunities for women and girls across the country to help us build the game from the grassroots up. The Scottish Youth Challenge Cup is our biggest competition, involving hundreds of teams from across the country at 14s, 16s and 18s, while this partnership will provide unprecedented support and visibility to our Highlands and Islands league.