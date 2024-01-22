Winter break scrapped as SPFL reveal 2024/25 dates and changes to League Cup schedule

The expanded European schedule has put paid to the Scottish Premiership winter break next season.

An rise in UEFA league matchdays from six to up to 10 has created an increased challenge for the Scottish Professional Football League to fit in the 38 top-flight fixture dates. The league phase of the Champions and Europa League will now run until the end of January, as opposed to finishing before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie said: “It is fair to say that the additional slots required for the UEFA club competitions next season have made scheduling more challenging than usual. In particular, there is very limited flexibility within the Premiership fixture calendar, and we are therefore unable to accommodate a scheduled winter break.”

The expanded European schedule has put paid to the Scottish Premiership winter break next season.