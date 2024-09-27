Moss resigns from Hampden role

Jon Moss has quit his role as the Scottish Football Association's first ever VAR manager just 51 days after confirmation of his appointment.

The former English Premier League referee was drafted in by SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum last month to help oversee the VAR department in what was a newly created role within the Hampden organisation.

Moss was hired to support Collum in “maintaining the highest standards of VAR training, implementation, appointment and performance review” as well as making the technology “less intrusive”.

However, the 53-year-old has stepped down to take up a senior position with another national association on a different continent in what has been described as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

Moss said: “I have loved my short time at the Scottish FA and already I believe clubs, players, managers and supporters see a significant improvement under Willie’s leadership. Even though my time in Scotland has been short and sweet, I have loved working with the Scottish FA and the VAR team at Clydesdale House.

“I leave with only fond memories and a wish that I could have stayed for longer but this is an opportunity of a lifetime and I look forward to the new challenge, better equipped for it by my experience in Scotland.”

Collum will now spearhead the search for a replacement as he paid tribute to the work done by Moss in his short period working for the SFA.

“I am obviously disappointed to be losing Jon so quickly but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him and his family and I wish him the very best on his new adventure," Collum said.

“It is a measure of the esteem in which he is held in refereeing globally that he has been offered a top job in a different continent.