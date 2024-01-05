Willie Collum back on refereeing duties after Celtic v Rangers VAR drama

Collum has faced the ire of Rangers this week after the official was involved in a VAR decision during last Saturday’s Old Firm derby between Celtic and the Ibrox club. His decision not to recommend a penalty to on-field referee Nick Walsh has led to Rangers requested the audio between the officials and reports that they do not want Collum to be part of their matches going forward. It has resulted in a war of words between the Glasgow outfit and the Scottish Football Association.