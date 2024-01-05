Willie Collum back on refereeing duties after Celtic v Rangers VAR drama
Under-fire referee Willie Collum was back in action on Friday night as he took charge of the Championship match between Queen’s Park and Dunfermline.
Collum has faced the ire of Rangers this week after the official was involved in a VAR decision during last Saturday’s Old Firm derby between Celtic and the Ibrox club. His decision not to recommend a penalty to on-field referee Nick Walsh has led to Rangers requested the audio between the officials and reports that they do not want Collum to be part of their matches going forward. It has resulted in a war of words between the Glasgow outfit and the Scottish Football Association.
Collum shrugged this all off to take charge of the second-tier match at Hampden, which finished 2-1 to Queen’s Park thanks to goals from Ruari Paton and Dom Thomas, with Ben Summers replying for the visitors. The whistler showed two yellow cards to Spiders players Thomas Robson and Paton, while Summers picked up a yellow for the Pars.