Will Fish has say on Hibs future with Man Utd holding option to recall him in January

Hibs defender Will Fish says he is settled at Easter Road and would not be looking for his parent club Manchester United to activate a recall clause in January.

The 20-year-old England Under-19 internationalist joined Hibs on loan for the season after the Hibees brokered a deal with Man Utd on the back of the centre-half’s successful spell at the club last season. Fish has been a first-team regular this term, originally under Lee Johnson and now under current boss Nick Montgomery. While not considered part of Man Utd’s senior squad, the Old Trafford side have the ability to bring him back in January and potentially loan him to another club. While Fish admits that discussions on such a move have not yet taken place, he would be more than happy to see out the season in Edinburgh.

Asked after Hibs’ 2-1 win over Dundee on Saturday if United have the choice to recall him, Fish replied: “I think they do but to be honest with you, those discussions haven't been had yet. It's not something that I'm actively looking to do. I'm enjoying the style of football and I feel like the team is going in the right direction. If I stay here, that's something that I would love to do.”

Will Fish has been a mainstay of the Hibs defence this season.