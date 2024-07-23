Why the SPFL, Premier League and other European leagues are suing Fifa - and Neil Doncaster's role

European Leagues launch legal action against world governing body

A group of top European leagues, which includes the Scottish Professional Football League, are suing Fifa over what they allege is abuse of a dominant position within the game.

Football’s world governing body is accused of taking “unilateral decisions” on the international match calendar which is now “beyond saturation” in a joint complaint to the European Commission by umbrella bodies European Leagues and FIFPro Europe.

The leagues and unions say Fifa's conduct has “harmed the economic interests of national leagues and the welfare of players” and argue Fifa's role as a regulator and competition organiser is a conflict of interest. Fifa hit back in its own statement responding to the complaint, accusing some leagues of “hypocrisy”. Fifa has been accused of a failure to consult over recent changes to the calendar, such as the introduction of a 32-team Club World Cup.

Fifa are being sued by the European Leagues, which the Scottish Professional Football League is a member of. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Scotland was one of the 14 original founding members of the European Leagues, which now represents 39 leagues and 1,130 clubs in 33 countries, and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster currently sits on its board following his election last October. The Premier League and EFL are also members, along with Serie A and the Bundesliga. La Liga is not a member but is joining the action, while the Professional Footballers’ Association and PFA Scotland are part of the FIFPro umbrella.

“The international match calendar is now beyond saturation and has become unsustainable for national leagues and a risk for the health of players,” a joint statement from the leagues and unions read.

“FIFA’s decisions over the last years have repeatedly favoured its own competitions and commercial interests, neglected its responsibilities as a governing body, and harmed the economic interests of national leagues and the welfare of players.

“National leagues and player unions, which represent the interests of all clubs and all players at the national level, and regulate labour relations through collectively agreed solutions, cannot accept that global regulations are decided unilaterally.

“Legal action is now the only responsible step for European leagues and player unions to protect football, its ecosystem and its workforce from FIFA’s unilateral decisions.”

The statement refers to the Super League judgement from the European Court of Justice last December, which required FIFA and other governing bodies to exercise their regulatory functions in a way that is transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate. FIFA’s conduct over the calendar, they allege, “falls well short of these requirements”.

A FIFA spokesperson said on Tuesday: “The current calendar was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council, which is composed of representatives from all continents, including Europe, following a comprehensive and inclusive consultation, which included FIFPRO and league bodies.

“FIFA’s calendar is the only instrument ensuring that international football can continue to survive, co-exist, and prosper alongside domestic and continental club football.

“Some leagues in Europe – themselves competition organisers and regulators – are acting with commercial self-interest, hypocrisy, and without consideration to everyone else in the world. Those leagues apparently prefer a calendar filled with friendlies and summer tours, often involving extensive global travel.