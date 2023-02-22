Why Stuart Kettlewell was appointed new Motherwell manager as Fir Park chairman explains decision

Motherwell have confirmed the appointment of Stuart Kettlewell as their third manager of the season.

Kettlewell replaces Steven Hammell after winning both of his games in caretaker charge. The former Ross County manager has signed a contract until the end of next season.

“Stuart impressed the board, not only with how he has got the team going in the last two games against St Mirren and Hearts, but with his vision for the club,” chairman Jim McMahon told the club’s official website.

“We took time to speak to a number of impressive candidates, each of whom had their own strengths, but Stuart was, in our eyes, the best person to take Motherwell forward.

Stuart Kettlewell has been appointed new manager of Motherwell after winning both games while in caretaker charge. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“He has managed at this level, he’s already won a league title and a domestic cup and we could sense from him a real desire and determination to take this role on and improve us across all areas of the football department.”

Kettlewell’s first match as permanent manager will be Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock.

“I’m immensely proud,” Kettlewell added. “It’s been a whirlwind eight or nine days. I had a burning desire to take the job to see if I can take this club forward and be a catalyst to what we hope will be a good chapter for the football club.

“I genuinely think I come to Motherwell a better manager than what I was previously and I hope that is something that appeals to the Motherwell supporters. There’s some real good players here. I wouldn’t have taken the job had I felt there was a real issue with the playing squad.