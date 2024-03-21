The transfer window may currently be closed, but that has not stopped the values of some players going up during the international window.
While not an exact science and often far from the reality of a transfer deal, football website Transfermarkt has revalued played across the Scottish Premiership. They use various pricing models and according to its website, “a major factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate player market values in detail. In general, the Transfermarkt market values are not to be equated with transfer fees. The goal is not to predict a price but an expected value of a player in a free market”
Nevertheless, the big risers in price reflect some of the more prominent players in Scottish football right now and we take a look at the 13 most eyecatching changes ...
1. Nicolas Kuhn
Celtic's biggest winter window signing was Nicolas Kuhn and after a slow start due to removal of his wisdom teeth, the German forward is starting to find his feet. The former Rapid Vienna man's value has risen from €1.5million to €2.5m. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. John Souttar
The Scotland defender has become a regular under Philippe Clement and has been one of Rangers' stand-out players over the past few months. As a result, his value now sits at €2.5m, up from €1.5m. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
3. Lawrence Shankland
The red-hot Hearts hitman has scored 28 goals for the Jambos this season. Interest in the Scotland striker is growing and he looks likely to be part of Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 squad. It is therefore no surprise that his value sits at €2.5m, a rise of €700k. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. Todd Cantwell
The Rangers playmaker has been in and out of the team recently due to injury, but that has not stopped his value going up to €8.5m from €8m. Continues to be one of Rangers' creative forces when in the starting XI. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group