Why Newcastle United want Kilmarnock starlet Charlie McArthur as talks ongoing

Reports emerged from England of the Premier League side’s interest in the 17-year-old centre-back.
The Scotsman understands Newcastle are very keen on the teenager but no deal has yet been sealed.
McCarthur is one of the most talented and promising players in his age group in Scotland.
He recently captained the Under-17 side at the European Championships in Israel. He was the team's most impressive player on the field and highly regarded by staff off the field.
The tournament came on the back of a productive season with McCarthur making four appearances for the Championship winners, one in the league and three in the Challenge Cup.
Viewed as a big prospect, the player has been linked with a move to a host of clubs in England.
With Brexit having an impact on how English clubs can sign young players, Scotland's best young stars are becoming more and more appealing.
Ben Doak was snapped up by Liverpool after making his Celtic debut at 16, while Rory Wilson is understood to be nearing a move from Rangers to Aston Villa.
The biggest transfer was Everton spending what could amount to £12million on Scotland star Nathan Patterson.
A Premier League scout told The Athletic: “The emerging-talent part is where the market is going to be in Scotland. If there is a boy who at 14,15 or 16 is better than what we have, then why aren’t we going to get him now?”