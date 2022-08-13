Why Motherwell fans should expect a fitter and more attacking team under Steven Hammell

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen were well worth the three points they won at Pittodrie, going in front before coming from behind to secure the victory.

A quick glance at the stats shows the intent to be a more consistent attacking presence.

Nineteen shots, six big chances created, 2.59 expected goals (a higher figure than Rangers in their win over St Johnstone).

A key aspect was the support to striker Kevin van Veen. Not just from wide men Blair Spittal and Connor Shields but also the midfield three with Callum Slattery scoring and Sean Goss going close twice.

“We need to have good running power in the team,” Hammell said. “We need to get bodies in the box, it's something we've highlighted before, we weren't carrying enough attacking threat in the team. It was clear in my mind we did that.

"Players from the forward midfield areas, wide areas, they are all on the pitch to create goals and score goals. We need to get the numbers of those players up and we saw that with the midfielders chipping in.”

Hammell wants a hard-running Motherwell side. A team who will go after the opposition in and out of possession.

Motherwell's Steve Hammell celebrates after leading his side to victory over Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

He made a triple substitution with 15 minutes to go to give the team extra legs for the closing minutes.

The new Well boss hasn't been critical of the previous management team but it is clear he has very different ideas on how he wants his side to play.

"It's going to be hard work. We need to be fitter and we have seen elements of that and understand we are making subs not because the boys aren't playing well but because they have given their all,” Hammell said.

"Especially today with the heat and to see it come good, including for Callum Slattery who I told before the game he would score if he put himself in the right positions.