At Hampden Park, aged 34, Billy Mckay not only demonstrated his longevity but continued to write his own story as one of Scottish football’s finest strikers across the last 12 years. Two goals in a 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win for Inverness CT over Falkirk took him to 100 for the Highlanders and sets up a Scottish Cup final with either Celtic or Rangers.

Forget any unjust reputation around relegation, when he was part of three successive demotions to the Championship. Saturday afternoon at the national stadium was much more in keeping with his stature. One which has brought two 20-plus goal seasons for ICT when they were a top-flight outfit. Another in the Championship for Ross County to help them win promotion. This English-born, Northern Ireland international with the most Scottish of names, William Robert Mckay, may not be the quickest or biggest of forwards but has been one of the most intelligent, complete with excellent technique and an awareness and decision-making that has helped him consistently outscore players who have unfairly garnered more column inches.

Mckay excellence

That talent was there to see in the 56th minute in Mount Florida in front of more than 12,000 spectators, including a brilliantly boisterous element from up north. Dan Mackay had picked up the ball on the left-hand side and cut in, onto his right. That's when Mckay knew. Where to be and when. He peeled away from Brad McKay but not so close to Leon McCann. This wee bit of space in between the two players at the back post. Where did the ball land? In that very space. He didn’t need to take a touch. He didn’t feel any panic. He simply cushioned, caressed, eased the ball back across goal away from Brian Kinnear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk 0 Inverness CT 3. It was his second having opened the scoring early on from the penalty spot, sending Kinnear the wrong way after VAR had intervened to encourage Nick Walsh to have a look at the monitor, McCann having blocked a Wallace Duffy cross with his hand.

The opposition is fitting. When Inverness lifted the cup back in 2015, beating the Bairns in the final, Mckay had moved on. He was persuaded to Wigan Athletic that January following his exploits in front of goal, on course for his third 20+ goal season in a row with ten in 26 appearances. He missed out on that famous win. He had, however, led the line a year earlier when the Caley Jags lost to Aberdeen in a nervy League Cup final on penalties. Mckay was excellent in that match, tasked with getting the team up the pitch, acting as that focal point which was so familiar to him. He chased lost causes and unnerved the Dons defence. Only, when it got to the penalty shoot-out at Celtic Park, he was first up for ICT but missed. One of two to do so. Nine years later, this time at Hampden Park, he will get a chance to win a trophy which eluded him in the colours of Inverness. Billy Dodds will no doubt lean on him to be that front man, isolated but asked to do so much work, with and without the ball.

Falkirk wastefulness

That was seen against Falkirk. A couple of times Mckay expressed frustration at long hopeful balls not in his vicinity as Falkirk dominated large spells of the first half with controlled possession. This is a game which could easily have finished 4-4 or 5-0 to Inverness. As effective and efficient as Inverness were, personified by Mckay, the Bairns were wasteful and soft-centred.

Billy McKay put Inverness CT ahead from the penalty spot. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

John McGlynn’s side were a joy to watch at times, especially with Stephen McGinn acting as the conductor at the base of a midfield diamond. He is not a midfielder who is going to bomb about the pitch or get box-to-box but he is going to get on the ball and dictate. He's one of those midfielders who appears to have eyes in the back of his head, aware of what is around him, giving him extra time and space in which to play. But for all Falkirk’s good play, the way which they moved the ball around, from left to right and back again, and up the pitch, they were left wanting. At both ends of the park. Former Hearts manager Ian Cathro’s quote following a 5-0 loss to Celtic of taking away the goalposts came to mind. Between both boxes the League One side were the better team, backed by a large and vocal support, which continued to find their voice even when 3-0 down.

Ruthless Highlanders

The penalty for the opening goal was unfortunate. The defending for goals two and three was just poor, McKay not tracking the flight of Jay Henderson’s cross which allowed Mackay to head past Kinnear. Up the other end there was the sense that the teams could play until the Scottish Cup final and Falkirk would still not score. Callumn Morrison hit the base of the post with an open goal after a comical clearance from Mark Ridgers. Max Kucheriavyi twice went close with headers. After the break, substitute Gary Oliver summed it up when he saw an effort headed away from Danny Devine who was lying on the ground.

Throughout the encounter, Inverness had opportunities to add to their lead. Nathan Shaw twice hit the post, a second effort followed a brilliant take and turn between the lines. Inverness were ruthless. They’ve had their luck in the tournament, aided by an administration error by Queen's Park, but they've also saved their best as well, namely the 3-0 thumping of Premiership Livingston. Then at the national stadium. They defended excellently and with a forward as good as Billy Mckay they always have a chance. As they will when the final comes around. As long as Mckay is on the pitch.