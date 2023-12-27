Why Hibs v Hearts is a 'proper derby' as managers sing different tunes ahead of Easter Road showdown

Since taking on the Hibs job manager Nick Montgomery has imagined what it would be like to witness a live rendition of Sunshine on Leith. But Steven Naismith is hoping for some very different alternatives for the festive sing-along.

In the job since September, the Hibs boss, who will be mic’d up for the latest capital clash, has yet to hear the renowned Proclaimers’ anthem but he has been in the city long enough to know that victory over Hearts in the final derby of the year would offer him a realistic opportunity.

“Obviously I would love that to happen. And I’ve visualised being part of something like that, having watched it happen.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith (L) and Hibs manager Nick Montgomery shake hands before the derby at Tynecastle earlier this season. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

“Being fortunate enough to have David Gray on my staff, I know how special it is. And I’ve watched that 2016 Cup Final rendition many times – I’ve watched it with my wife, with my kids, with Sergio [Raimundo, his assistant manager], Miguel [Miranda, his goalkeeping coach], and the staff here. You can see how special it is just from watching the video.”

But, with work to be done to close the five-point gap on their capital foes, the real joy of the supporters’ sing-along would be the points it would signify, with the tune usually only played when there is something to celebrate.

“I can’t focus on that; all we’ve got to focus on is trying to win the game. But it would be amazing to see the fans singing Sunshine on Leith after a win. It would be really special.

“I think it’s really important to have a connection between players and fans. No footballer ever goes out not trying to win. We appreciate the fans, especially at this time of the year. We’ve really appreciated the time, the travel and the expense involved in coming to support us. If you include the Ross County game that got postponed, that would have been four away games in a row. In December. That’s a really difficult ask for the fans.

Hibernian's Martin Boyle is closely marked by Hearts' Toby Sibbick during the 2-2 draw at Tynecastle in October. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“I definitely spoke to the boys when we came in about reconnecting with the fans and connecting with the community. The work that we’re doing in the community is part of that.

“That’s why we were down to the stadium on Christmas Day, myself and the family, some of the staff and players, to serve 500 people who need a bit of help. The Foundation is a huge part of the club but we have a passionate support and they desperately want to win.”

Having gone six league games without defeat, the loss to Celtic in Glasgow and then the most recent slip up against St Johnstone gave Montgomery only his second and third Premiership defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this Wednesday night’s opponents producing a winning performance at Parkhead and then backing it up with triumph over St Mirren on Saturday as a water-logged pitch left Montgomery’s men idle, there is the need to make home advantage count.

Hearts, though, will travel across the city buoyed by recent form and longer-term statistics. In third spot, they could stretch their advantage over Hibs to eight points and, having lost just twice at Easter Road in the past six years, they have cause for optimism, with Gorgie fans chanting ‘bring on the Hibees’ at the weekend.

But the belief and good vibes are welcomed by Hearts manager Steven Naismith.

“Not every player gets to go through their career and play in a proper derby – and this is a proper derby. I like it. Against St Mirren, the Gorgie Ultras carried the crowd towards the end and really kept it going. It was a good atmosphere, which is brilliant. That all adds into the mix of the derby and Hibs will be the same, but we are in a good run of form. We are confident and we have a good, healthy squad. We are in a good place.

“The games are always good. As players you always enjoy them. I saw them as an opportunity as an individual. But for us as a team it’s another good opportunity to get three more points and continue the consistency in results. It’s also against your rivals, so it’s easy to get up for it and be ready for it,” he added, eschewing the cliche that a derby is just another game. Having played and managed in the fixture, Naismith understands the significance.

“There’s more to it, 100 per cent. In the first 10 minutes of every derby it’s frantic, it’s hectic and there aren’t many calm heads. After that moment, you just need to see it as the game it is, that’s the most important thing, but going into it, it’s a derby – and it’s a proper derby. I’m sure the players and everyone around the club will be hearing about it when they bump into supporters but it’s important that we go out and do ourselves proud.”

Neither Naismith or Montgomery have tasted a capital derby win, though, with the Hearts boss’ interim management spell featuring one defeat at Easter Road - just days after he replaced Robbie Neilson - and a draw, while the first encounter this term forced both men to settle for a share of the spoils.

Hearts gave up a 2-0 advantage that day. But, maintaining there were positives, the Gorgie boss says they have worked to eradicate the negatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Take out those 82 seconds [when Elie Youan grabbed a double to level things] and that’s what we want. We can take confidence from that first game and I think we are a better unit out of possession in how we’ve performed since then, so there are loads of positives. We need to go again.