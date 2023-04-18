Why Graeme Shinnie ban was increased as Aberdeen fail in red card appeal

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has been hit with an extended four-match ban after losing his appeal against his Dingwall red card.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie sees red for a late challenge on Jack Baldwin following a VAR check in the 1-0 win at Ross County. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The club failed with their unfair dismissal case and the tribunal panel decided an extra game should be added under the Scottish Football Association’s judicial panel protocol.

Shinnie was shown a straight red card in stoppage time of Aberdeen’s 1-0 win over Ross County on Friday night – following a VAR intervention – after following through on a strong ball-winning challenge on Jack Baldwin.

The midfielder was only just back from a one-match suspension after getting sent off following two yellow cards against St Johnstone earlier in April.

The serious foul play offence against County carries an automatic two-game ban and that was extended to four matches after his previous red card and the failed appeal.

The additional punishment can be added under SFA rules if the claim either had no prospect of success; or was an “abuse of process or a delaying tactic”; or was deemed to be “frivolous”.