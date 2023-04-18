All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
10 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
2 hours ago Six injured in dog attack outside primary school
2 hours ago Family pays tribute to dog walker found dead in Snowdonia
6 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
7 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
10 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK

Why Graeme Shinnie ban was increased as Aberdeen fail in red card appeal

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has been hit with an extended four-match ban after losing his appeal against his Dingwall red card.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 18th Apr 2023, 21:47 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 21:47 BST
 Comment
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie sees red for a late challenge on Jack Baldwin following a VAR check in the 1-0 win at Ross County. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie sees red for a late challenge on Jack Baldwin following a VAR check in the 1-0 win at Ross County. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie sees red for a late challenge on Jack Baldwin following a VAR check in the 1-0 win at Ross County. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The club failed with their unfair dismissal case and the tribunal panel decided an extra game should be added under the Scottish Football Association’s judicial panel protocol.

Shinnie was shown a straight red card in stoppage time of Aberdeen’s 1-0 win over Ross County on Friday night – following a VAR intervention – after following through on a strong ball-winning challenge on Jack Baldwin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The midfielder was only just back from a one-match suspension after getting sent off following two yellow cards against St Johnstone earlier in April.

The serious foul play offence against County carries an automatic two-game ban and that was extended to four matches after his previous red card and the failed appeal.

The additional punishment can be added under SFA rules if the claim either had no prospect of success; or was an “abuse of process or a delaying tactic”; or was deemed to be “frivolous”.

The on-loan Wigan player misses Sunday’s visit of Rangers plus the Dons’ first three cinch Premiership matches after the split.

Related topics:Graeme ShinnieAberdeenRoss CountyVARSt JohnstoneWiganRangers
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.