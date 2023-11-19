Who Scotland could face at Euro 2024 - 17 teams already qualified and those in pole position to join them

How the rest of Euro 2024 qualification is shaping up ahead of the final round of group fixtures

Italy and Ukraine face a head-to-head match to decide Euro 2024 qualification - but Scotland are already there. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Scotland are one of 17 teams to have already secured their spot at Euro 2024 but there is still plenty to play for against Norway at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Steve Clarke’s side sealed their place at the tournament with two games to spare, so the focus in their last remaining Group A fixture is to provide a fitting ending to a memorable qualification campaign.

While a victory would provide the ideal send-off ahead of a five-month international hiatus until the next Scotland gathering in March, there is also still the (slim) chance of leapfrogging Spain to finish as group winners. Spain are two points ahead of Scotland at the top of the standings, and will stay there unless they succumb to an unlikely defeat at home to Georgia in their last qualifier, with Scotland also needing to defeat Norway.

Scotland’s result against Norway could also determine what seeding they will receive for the Euros. A victory by two goals or more would be enough to secure Pot 2, anything else would likely see them end up in Pot 3.

The 2-2 draw in Georgia on Thursday, earned thanks to Lawrence Shankland’s injury-time equaliser, means Scotland have collected 16 points from their seven matches thus far, including a 2-0 home win over Spain and 2-1 away victory over Norway, which rank among the best achieved under Steve Clarke, who has now led the nation to back-to-back Euros after ending a 23-year wait for an appearance at a major finals at the delayed Euro 2020.

The draw in Tiblisi ended a run of three consecutive defeats to England, Spain and France – three teams who will be joining the Tartan Army at the finals next summer, alongside Germany, who qualified automatically as hosts.

Portugal, Belgium, Turkey, Austria, Hungary, Albania, Slovakia, Denmark, Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland and Serbia make up the rest of the nations to have already booked their spot at Euro 2024, with four more spots still up for grabs through the group stages before the remaining three places are decided via the play-offs in March.

Here is how each group is shaping up ahead of the final round of fixtures:

Group A – Spain and Scotland have qualified. Spain will finish top of the group if they avoid defeat to Georgia. Norway have been eliminated while Georgia will progress into the play-offs.

Group B – France have qualified with a 100 per cent record, which they will look to maintain in their final match at home Greece. The Netherlands sealed their place in midweek thanks to the 1-0 win over Ireland. Greece are in the play-offs.

Group C – England may still require a result against North Macedonia to secure Pot 1 status for the Euro 2024 draw. Italy and Ukraine go head-to-head in a final showdown for the runners-up spot in Leverkusen on Monday, with the Italians only requiring a point. Both sides have the fallback of the play-offs.

Group D – Turkey have qualified as group winners and will be joined by Croatia if they defeat Armenia on Tuesday. Wales need to beat Turkey in Cardiff and hope that Croatia fail to win to leapfrog them. Whichever one finishes third will be guaranteed a play-off place.

Group E – Albania’s draw in Moldova in midweek clinched qualification. Czech Republic need to draw at home to Moldova to go through but Moldova qualify at their expense with a win. The Czechs have the insurance of a play-off place if required alongside Poland.

Group F – Belgium and Austria had already securing qualification prior to the international break, but the Belgians claimed top spot, and gave themselves a chance of securing Pot 1 seeding, with a 5-0 win over Azerbaijan on Sunday afternoon. Estonia and Azerbaijan are relying on results elsewhere to secure their play-off sport.

Group G – Hungary secured qualification thanks a late equaliser in Bulgaria in midweek, while Serbia booked their place on Sunday afternoon with a 2-2 draw at home to Bulgaria. Montenegro’s 3-1 defeat in Hungary means they can no longer reach the play-offs.

Group H – Denmark are already through and will get into Pot 1 if they defeat Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday. Second place is a straight shoot-out between Slovenia and Kazakhstan in Ljubljana on Monday. Slovenia require just a draw, while the Kazakhs qualify with a win. Finland are in the play-offs where they will be joined by Kazakhstan if they fail to qualify out the group.

Group I – Romania qualified on Saturday thanks to Ianis Hagi's winner against Israel and will go head-to-head with Switzerland, who have also qualified, for top spot in the group in Bucharest on Tuesday. Israel are in the play-offs.