Who is Patrick Stewart? Man Utd's new interim CEO is Scot with Hibs past who worked closely with Sir Alex Ferguson

Patrick Stewart becomes the latest Scot to occupy a top role at Old Trafford

Patrick Stewart, the new interim CEO of Manchester United. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

A Scot who grew up in Aberdeen has taken over the role of chief executive of Manchester United on an interim basis at least.

Patrick Stewart, who joined the Old Trafford club in 2006 as chief legal officer and general counsel, replaces Richard Arnold, who has stepped down after less than two years in the job.

Regarded as a very safe pair of hands, Stewart is a University of Glasgow graduate and spent time in Edinburgh with law firms W & J Burness and Maclay, Murray & Spens. It was while at the latter firm that Stewart first married football with his legal training while working on shirt sponsorship deal for Hibs with Le Coq Sportif. He then joined Team Marketing, the Lucerne-based marketing agency dealing with the sponsorship and television rights for the Champions League.

Stewart moved to Manchester United and was one of the first in-house lawyers to be appointed by a football club. He worked in tandem with then manager Sir Alex Ferguson on several player deals. He now becomes the latest Scot to occupy a top role at the club.

The development comes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe edges closer to becoming a minority shareholder of United.

Ratcliffe’s Ineos group is expected to pay in the region of £1.25 billion for a 25 per cent stake in the Old Trafford club, while also acquiring significant control over footballing operations.

“Richard Arnold has decided to step down as Chief Executive of Manchester United after 16 years with the club,” a club statement said.