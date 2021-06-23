Who is out of the Euros? Teams eliminated from Euro 2020 - and are Scotland, Finland, and Russia out

Turkey were eliminated following defeats to Italy, Wales and Switzerland (Getty Images)

The last 16 of Euro 2020 is almost upon us with the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium among the teams who have already progressed to the knockout stages.

Sadly – or fortunately depending on your allegiances – we need to say farewell to eight teams prior to the next round.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some players can already safely pack their bags and head home, but due to the slightly complex best third-placed team rule the fate of some teams hangs in the balance.

Here's what you need to know.

Which teams have gone through?

The winners and runners up of every group are guaranteed to progress to the next round.

Thus far Groups A to D have been concluded with England Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands topping their groups. Wales, Denmark, Austria and Croatia, meanwhile, have all finished second.

Switzerland and Czech Republic are also guaranteed to finish as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The following teams are also set to finish either as winners, runners up or a best third-placed team: Sweden and France.

Which teams have gone out?

Turkey were the first team to be eliminated after they finished fourth in their group – they were joined by North Macedonia and Russia on Tuesday night, and Scotland on Wednesday night. Finland meanwhile will not qualify as one of the best third placed teams

Which teams’ fates hang in the balance?

Ukraine face a nervous wait to see if three points is enough to progress to the next round, though that looks unlikely at this stage.

In Group E Spain, Slovakia and Poland could all progress or be sent home depending on the outcome of their final fixtures.

Only France are guaranteed progression to the last 16 in Group F with Germany and Portugal requiring draws and Hungary requiring a victory to progress.

Who is playing who in the last 16?

Here are the incomplete matchups for the last 16:

Saturday, June 26

Wales vs Denmark, 5pm (Amsterdam)Italy vs Austria, 8pm (London)

Sunday, June 27

3: Netherlands vs 3D/E/F, 5pm (Budapest)4: Belgium vs 3A/D/E/F, 8pm (Seville)

Monday, June 28

5: Croatia vs 2E, 5pm (Copenhagen)6: 1F vs 3A/B/C, 8pm (Bucharest)

Tuesday, June 29