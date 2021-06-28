Turkey were eliminated following defeats to Italy, Wales and Switzerland (Getty Images)

The last 16 of Euro 2020 is upon us.

England and Wales were among the teams to advance from the groups but Scotland did not qualify for the knockout rounds at the 2021 Euros.

Eight teams were eliminated at the group stage and more teams are being knocked out as the competition continues to the final, which is due to be held at Wembley.

Here's what you need to know so far.

Which teams have gone through?

The winners and runners up of every group are guaranteed to progress to the next round.

The group stages have been concluded with England, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Sweden topping their groups. Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Spain and Germany meanwhile, have all finished second.

Switzerland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Ukraine have all progressed as a best third-placed team.

Which teams have gone out?

Wales lost to Denmark, Austria lost to Italy, Netherlands lost to Czech Republic and Portugal lost to Belgium in the last 16 matches so far.

It means Wales, Austria, Netherlands, and Portugal are knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 so far.

They follow Turkey, who were the first team to be eliminated after they finished fourth in their group, North Macedonia, Russia, Scotland, Hungary, Poland, Finland and Slovakia who all failed to make it out of the groups.

Euro 2020 last 16 fixtures

Here are the complete matchups for the last 16:

Saturday, June 26

Wales vs Denmark, 5pm (Amsterdam)Italy vs Austria, 8pm (London)

Sunday, June 27

3: Netherlands vs Czech Republic, 5pm (Budapest)4: Belgium vs Portugal, 8pm (Seville)

Monday, June 28

5: Croatia vs Spain, 5pm (Copenhagen)6: France vs Switzerland, 8pm (Bucharest)

Tuesday, June 29