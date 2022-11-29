England have qualified for the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England will face Senegal in the next round of the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s team were drawn in Group B of the tournament alongside USA, Iran and Wales. They defeated the Iranians 6-2, drew 0-0 with the Americans and completed their section with a 3-0 win against Wales to finish first in the standings.

Who do England play next?

As Group B winners, England will take on the runners-up of Group A in the last 16. That nation is Senegal after the defeated Ecuador 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon to secure qualification. The Netherlands topped that group and will play the Americans or Iran.

When is the England v Senegal match?

England v Senegal will take place on Sunday, December 4. The match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium and will kick off at 7pm GMT. It is the first time that England and Senegal have met at a World Cup.

Who would England face in the quarter-finals if they win?

It is likely that England would play current world champions France in the last eight, although the teams involved in that part of the draw have not yet advanced through the group phase.

What channel is England v Senegal on?

