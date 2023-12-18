Girona players celebrate a goal against Athletic Club Bilbao at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona on November 27, 2023. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Anyone not paying close attention to Spanish football this season may be surprised to see an unfamiliar name at the top of La Liga.

Everyone is accustomed to the giants of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid competing for the championship – indeed, not since Valencia in 2003-04 has the title gone to a side outwith the big three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One club are looking to change that this season in what would be considered one of the biggest shocks in football history involving a side who had never even played in their country’s top flight prior to 2017.

Girona were founded in 1930 and the first 87 years of their extistence were spent fluctuating between the second, third and fourth tiers of the Spanish lower leagues – and even below that with a spell in the regional division as recently as the late 1990s.

Winning promotion to La Liga for the first time six years ago courtesy of a runners-up finish in the Segunda Division was a defining moment for the club. Another came that same summer when it was was announced that City Football Group had purchased a 44.3 per cent stake in the club.

Pere Guardiola, the brother of the Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, also become involved and would go on to become club chairman in 2020, combining it with his role as one of football's most powerful agents, having represented both Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta, among other top names.

Girona, under the new ownership, spent two years in the top flight before suffering relegation, only to bounce back within two campaigns, earning promotion again last season after winning the play-off final 3-1 on aggregate against Tenerife.

Now back at the top table, they are taking La Liga by storm to the extent that following their 3-0 victory over Alaves on Monday night, they have overtaken Real Madrid at the summit, moving two points clear of Los Blancos after 17 matches played – more than halfway through the season. They are nine points better off than Barcelona in third.

A remarkable campaign has produced only one defeat to Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid in September. Just last week, Barcelona were soundly beaten 4-2 at their temporary home in Montjuic while redevelopment work is carried out at Camp Nou.

Girona play at the 14,624 capacity Estadio Municipal de Montilivi and their average attendance is less than a Hearts, Hibs or Aberdeen. They spent 22.2 million euros in the summer – an almost identical outlay to what Celtic spent – with Ukraine international striker Artem Dovbyk the most expensive recruit at 7.75 million euros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daley Blind, the former Manchester United defender, was an inspired capture from Bayern Munich on a free transfer while youngsters Pablo Torre and Eric Garcia were loaned from Barcelona. Their club captain is 37-year-old former Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani.

Girona play an attacking brand of football under head coach Michel that has yielded 41 goals – the most in the league – and there is now no doubt about their status as genuine title challengers as they chase a place in history, and a first ever qualification for European football.