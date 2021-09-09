Which Scottish sports venues, stadia and football grounds will require a covid vaccine passport?

Sporting venues with capacity over 10,000 will be required to see proof of spectators’ double-jags before they are admitted to the largest events in the country, regardless of sport or discipline.

It will affect audiences at boxing, golf, horse racing, rugby and primarily football where Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen regularly exceed the 10,000 crowd threshold.

However when some of the country’s other stadia are full – or close to it – the rules will be implemented too.

Here is a look at the grounds around the country where the rules could be applied.

1. Murrayfield, Edinburgh Capacity: 67,144

2. Celtic Park, Glasgow Capacity: 60,411

3. Hampden Park, Glasgow Capacity: 51866

4. Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Capacity: 51,082