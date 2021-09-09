Fans will need covid certification to pass through turnstiles of events with attendances over 10,000. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Which Scottish sports venues, stadia and football grounds will require a covid vaccine passport?

The law for attending Scottish sports venues will change in October when the new rules over covid certification come in to force.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 10:06 pm

Sporting venues with capacity over 10,000 will be required to see proof of spectators’ double-jags before they are admitted to the largest events in the country, regardless of sport or discipline.

It will affect audiences at boxing, golf, horse racing, rugby and primarily football where Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen regularly exceed the 10,000 crowd threshold.

However when some of the country’s other stadia are full – or close to it – the rules will be implemented too.

Here is a look at the grounds around the country where the rules could be applied.

1. Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Capacity: 67,144

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales

2. Celtic Park, Glasgow

Capacity: 60,411

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. Hampden Park, Glasgow

Capacity: 51866

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Capacity: 51,082

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5