Where is Euro 2020? Host cities, countries and stadia where Euros is being held - and when it starts

Hampden is to host four fixtures at the European Championships (Getty Images)

Following a year delay Euro 2020 is finally set to kick off with Scotland, Wales and England all vying for glory.

The tournament looks set to be like no other – and not just because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in the European Championships’ 60 year history, the tournament will be played across the entire continent.

Here's everything you need to know.

Which countries and cities are hosting Euro 2020?

Uefa Euro 2020 is being held across the continent for the first time in the competition's 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all.

Glasgow and London are among the host cities, with Rome, Seville and Baku among the other host cities.

The following cities will all host fixtures:

Which stadia are being used?

Hampden Park will of course be hosting two of Scotland’s group stage fixtures, while Wembley Stadium will host the semi-final and final of the tournament.

The following 11 stadia will all host fixtures at this summer’s tournament: Hampden Park, Wembley Stadium, Saint Petersburg Stadium, Baku Olympic Stadium, Allianz Arena, Stadio Olimpico, Johan Cruijff Arena, National Arena Bucharest, Puskás Aréna, Parken Stadium, Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla

Which games are being played where?

Final and semi-finals, two round of 16 games, three group gamesLondon, England: Wembley Stadium (including Scotland vs England)

Six group games, one quarter-finalSaint Petersburg, Russia: Saint Petersburg Stadium

Three group games, one quarter-finalBaku, Azerbaijan: Baku Olympic StadiumMunich, Germany: Football Arena MunichRome, Italy: Olimpico in Rome