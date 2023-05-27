Curtis Main may have played his last game for St Mirren.

The striker has had a pivotal role in the club securing its highest league position for 38 years but is now out of contract. And Robinson revealed he doesn’t expect Main to be back at the club next season.

He said: “Curtis is very unlikely to stay. When you are getting double and triple your money offers in England's League One and Two then you need to just admit that you are not going to get there [with a contract extension]. Curtis has been absolutely excellent for me, he's been terrific every time he has played and he's earned the right for possibly one big move. Even today he was playing with an injection in his foot and he's given absolutely everything. I wish him nothing but the best if he moves on.”

There was better news, however, on club captain Joe Shaughnessy who could yet stay in Paisley. Robinson added: “With regards to Joe, we are close. He has been a big part of things both on and off the pitch but people have decisions to make. We are actively looking at those positions, so it's just really about what drops first.