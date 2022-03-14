Scottish Cup semi-finals: When Rangers v Celtic and Hearts v Hibs are likely to be played

The question on every supporter’s lips now is: when will the matches at Hampden be played?

The ties are officially scheduled for the weekend of April 16/17 – which is Easter weekend – with one match planned for the Saturday and another the following day.

It is likely, however, that Rangers v Celtic will be played on the Sunday.

It will be two derbies in semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

This is because if Rangers are involved in the Europa League quarter-finals, then they are set to be in action the Thursday before on April 14. They lead Red Star Belgrade 3-0 from the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Requiring a three-day gap between fixtures, the match would be scheduled for the Sunday with latest kick-off time the authorities will allow if Rangers avoid a heavy defeat in Belgrade.

That would put Hearts v Hibs on the Saturday, with either a likely lunchtime or evening kick-off.