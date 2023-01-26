The 2023 January transfer window is coming to a close leaving clubs across Scotland in a race against time to make final additions to their squads.

While some managers can put their feet up having concluded their business early, for others, a frantic few days are in store to get their remaining signing targets, and all the associated paperwork, over the line ahead of the deadline.

Scottish Premiership clubs have already been busy, with Dundee United and St Johnstone the only top flight sides yet to make a new signing this month. Celtic have been most active, bringing in four new arrivals to counterbalance four departures, while Hibs are set for the highest turnover with five players already departing Easter Road and more set to follow in the shape of Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet .

The means Hibs will almost certainly look to add a defender and striker before the window slams shuts, while Rangers are also actively looking for further recruits in addition to Todd Cantwell from Norwich amid links to Swansea winger Morgan Whittaker and Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

The January transfer deadline in Scotland is approaching. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Aberdeen - who have backed Jim Goodwin despite the shocking 1-0 defeat at Darvel - are also in need of new signings after a run of seven defeats in nine matches having already brought former captain Graeme Shinnie back to the club on loan from Wigan.

You never know what is around the corner in the final week of a transfer window and an exciting climax is in store. Here is everything you need to know ...

When is the Scottish transfer deadline?

The transfer window in Scotland opened on January 1 and will close on Tuesday, January 31 at midnight. This is slightly later than the 11pm deadline in England, giving clubs north of the border an extra hour's grace to get deals over the line, although cross-border transfers will need to be finalised by 11pm.

Can SPFL clubs still sign players after the transfer deadline?