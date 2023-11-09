When is the Viaplay Cup final? Rangers v Aberdeen date, venue, kick-off time, tickets, how to watch
Rangers and Aberdeen will contest the first silverware of the 2023-24 season in the Viaplay Cup final next month.
The pair each made it through their respective semi-finals at Hampden Park last weekend with Aberdeen edging a 1-0 win over Hibs on Saturday before Rangers claimed a 3-1 victory over Hearts the following day.
The two clubs will meet in a national cup final for the first time in 23 years, since Dick Advocaat’s Rangers lifted the Scottish Cup at the end of the 1999-2000 season following a 4-0 win over Ebbe Skovdahl’s Dons at the national stadium.
Aberdeen last lifted the trophy in 2014 following a penalty shoot-out win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Celtic Park after a goalless 120 minutes, while Rangers have to go back to 2011 and a 2-1 extra-time victory over Celtic under Walter Smith for their last League Cup success.
While Rangers are heavy favourites to secure a first trophy of the Philippe Clement era, Barry Robson’s Aberdeen will hope to upset the odds having already inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Rangers at Ibrox last month in the Scottish Premiership in what proved the result that earned previous manager Michael Beale the sack.
When is the Viaplay Cup final?
The Viaplay Cup final will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Kick-off time is 3pm.
Viaplay Cup final ticket details
The SPFL has announced that Rangers will receive about 25,000 tickets – roughly half the capacity of Hampden – but the Dons will only be allocated up to 19,500 seats for the December 17 showpiece. Aberdeen expressed “extreme disappointment and frustration” after their “robust” case for a 50-50 split of tickets was rejected.
Ticket prices have been frozen at last year’s prices meaning adults seats range from £39 to £49 while under 16s and OAPs will pay between £22 and £28.
Aberdeen have confirmed online tickets will go on sale to fans with 200+ Priority Points from 8am on Tuesday, November 14 with general online sale from 5pm on the same date. Online tickets can be purchased through the Aberdeen club website here.
Aberdeen will then make tickets available to buy over the phone or by visiting the Pittodrie Ticket Office from 9.30am on Monday, November 20.
Rangers have yet to announce information on how their supporters can buy tickets for the final.
How to watch the Viaplay Cup final on TV
The Viaplay Cup final will be shown exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sports. If you are a Sky or Virgin customer, you can sign-up to Viaplay through your TV provider.
Viaplay Cup final live stream
Those wishing to watch the final on their laptop, tablet or smartphone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.