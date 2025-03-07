When is the Scottish Cup semi-final draw? Is it on TV? Full details as Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and Co bid for Hampden
The Scottish Cup takes centre stage this weekend, with eight teams one win away from booking a semi-final spot at Hampden.
Holders Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, Queen’s Park, Hearts, Dundee, Livingston and St Johnstone are bidding to reach the last four, with the quartet of ties taking place across the weekend.
It means that on Monday night, four sets of fans will be eagerly anticipating the draw. We talk you through the details:
What are the Scottish Cup quarter-finals?
The quarter-finals start on Friday when Hearts welcome Dundee to Tynecastle. On Saturday lunchtime, it’s Aberdeen v Queen’s Park, and then on Sunday Celtic play Hibs before the round closes on Monday night when Livingston host St Johnstone.
When is the Scottish Cup semi-final draw?
The draw will take place at the conclusion of Livingston v St Johnstone on Monday, March 10. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
The draw will be screened live on the BBC Scotland channel.
The Scottish Cup semi-finals are due to take place over the weekend of April 18/19. Both ties will be at Hampden.
