When is the Scottish Cup semi-final draw? Date, time, TV channel, how to watch

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-finals take place this weekend as eight clubs vie for a place in the final four. The action gets underway on Saturday lunchtime as Aberdeen host Kilmarnock at Pittodrie in the live BBC Scotland clash.

Two ties then take place on Sunday with holders Celtic welcoming Livingston in the earlier 2.30pm kick-off before Rangers travel to Easter Road to face Hibs for a 5.30pm start with both matches live on Viaplay Sport.

The last remaining tie is scheduled for Monday evening as Hearts travel to the sole remaining lower league side in the draw, Championship outfit Greenock Morton, in a 7.45pm kick-off live on BBC One Scotland. With no replays, all matches will be settled on the day with extra-time and penalties if required.

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup trophy pictured at Cappielow Park ahead of the Morton v Hearts quarter-final. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Attention will then turn to the draw for the semi-final. Here is everything you need to know...

When is the Scottish Cup semi-final draw?

The Scottish Cup semi-final draw will be made on Monday, March 11, 2024 and will be conducted following the conclusion of the Morton v Hearts tie.

Is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw on TV?

The Scottish Cup semi-final draw will be broadcast during BBC Scotland's coverage of Morton v Hearts on Sunday evening. Coverage begins at 7.30pm, with the draw scheduled to take place once the match is finished.

Scottish Cup semi-final draw live stream

Those wishing to watch the draw live on smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.

When are the Scottish Cup semi-final matches?

The semi-final ties take place at Hampden Park on the weekend of Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, 2024.

When is the Scottish Cup final?