When is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw? Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

Everything you need to know ahead of the draw

The Scottish Cup fifth round takes place this weekend with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

The action gets underway on Friday night as Ayr United host Hibs at Somerset Park in the live BBC Scotland clash.

Four ties then take place on Saturday with Livingston v Cove Rangers, Dundee v Airdrie and St Johnstone v Hamilton all starting at 3pm before holders Celtic host Raith Rovers in the 5.30pm kick-off live on Premier Sports.

Two further ties are scheduled for Sunday as holders Aberdeen host Dunfermline in the 2pm kick-off live on Premier Sports before Rangers host Queen's Park at 3.30pm also live on Premier Sports.

The final fifth round fixture takes place on Monday evening as Hearts travel to St Mirren live on BBC Scotland. With no replays, all matches will be settled on the day with extra-time and penalties if required.

Attention will then turn to the draw for the last eight. Here is everything you need to know...

Sixteen teams are bidding for a place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals this weekend. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SFA

When is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

The Scottish Cup quarter-final draw will be made on Monday, February 10, 2025 and will be conducted following the conclusion of St Mirren v Hearts which will be shortly after 9.45pm or possibly later if the match goes to extra-time and penalties.

Scottish Cup quarter-final draw TV channel

The Scottish Cup quarter-final draw will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland during the post-match coverage of St Mirren v Hearts on Sunday evening.

Those wishing to watch the draw via live stream can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.