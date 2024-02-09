When is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw? Date, time, TV channel, how to watch

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth round takes place this weekend as 16 clubs vie for a place in quarter-finals. The action gets underway on Friday night as Morton host Motherwell at Cappielow in the live BBC Scotland clash.

Three ties then take place on Saturday with Inverness v Hibs, Partick Thistle v Livingston, Kilmarnock v Cove Rangers and Aberdeen v Bonnyrigg Rose all taking place at 3pm before Rangers host Ayr United in the 5.30pm kick-off live on Viaplay Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two remaining ties are scheduled for Sunday as holders Celtic travel to St Mirren for a 2pm kick-off live on Viaplay Sport before Airdrieonians host Hearts at 5pm live on BBC One Scotland. With no replays, all matches will be settled on the day with extra-time and penalties if required.

The Scottish Cup pictured at Hampden Park prior to last season's final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Attention will then turn to the draw for the last eight. Here is everything you need to know...

When is the Scottish Cup quarer-final draw?

The Scottish Cup quarter-final draw will be made on Sunday, February 11, 2024 and will be conducted sometime between 4.30pm and 5pm.

Is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw on TV?

The Scottish Cup quarter-final draw will be broadcast during BBC One Scotland's coverage of Airdrieonians v Hearts on Sunday evening. Coverage begins at 4.30pm, with the draw scheduled to take place before 5pm kick-off.

Scottish Cup quarter-final draw live stream

Those wishing to watch the draw live on smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.

When are the Scottish Cup quarter-final matches?