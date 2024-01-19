When is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw? Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

Everything you need to know ahead of the Scottish Cup fifth round draw

The Scottish Cup fifth round draw takes place following the conclusion of the fourth round ties. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round takes place over three days this weekend as 32 clubs vie for a place in the last 16. The action gets underway on Friday night as Clyde host Aberdeen at their temporary home of Hamilton’s New Douglas Park in the live BBC Scotland clash.

Thirteen ties then take place on Saturday with Spartans v Hearts first up in the lunchtime kick-off live on BBC One Scotland before Dumbarton v Rangers rounds things off in the evening match live on Viaplay Sport. One match, Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers, has been postponed with snow covering the pitch.

The last remaining tie takes place on Sunday as Celtic host Highland League Buckie Thistle at 4pm live on Viaplay Sport. With no replays, all matches will be settled on the day with extra-time and penalties if required.

Attention will then turn to the draw for the fifth round. Here is everything you need to know...

When is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw?

The Scottish Cup fifth round draw will be made on Sunday, January 21, 2024 and is scheduled to start around 8.15pm.

Is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw on TV?

The Scottish Cup fifth round draw will be broadcast during Sportscene on Sunday evening. The programme gets underway at 7.15pm on the BBC Scotland channel.

Scottish Cup fifth round draw live stream

Those wishing to watch the draw live on smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.

When are the Scottish Cup fifth round matches?