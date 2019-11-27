When is the Euro 2020 draw? Date, time, how to watch live and who Scotland could face in their group if they qualify

The draw takes place later this week, but Scotland already know some of their prospective opponents should they qualify.

The Scotland men's team are still two big steps from achieving their first qualification for a major tournament since World Cup 1998 - but that doesn't mean that fans of the Tartan Army should contain their excitement ahead of the Euro 2020 draw.

Here's everything you need to know about the big draw.

Read more: Scotland to face Israel in Euro 2020 play-off and learn possible play-off final opponents and venue

When does it take place?

The draw for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament takes place at ROMEXPO in Bucharest on Saturday 30 November, getting under way at 17:00 GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be available to watch on BBC Two as well as online via the BBC iPlayer - as well as on the Uefa website.

Tournament pots

Pot 1:Belgium; Italy (hosts); England (hosts); Germany (hosts); Spain (hosts); Ukraine

Pot 2: France; Poland; Switzerland; Croatia; Netherlands (hosts); Russia (hosts)

Pot 3: Portugal; Turkey; Denmark (hosts); Austria; Sweden; Czech Republic

Pot 4: Wales; Finland; Winner play-off Path A (Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary would be placed in Group F, Romania would be placed in Group C); Winner play-off Path B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland would be placed in Group E); Winner play-off Path C (Scotland, Norway, Serbia or Israel will be placed in Group D); Winner play-off Path D (Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo or Belarus will be placed in Group C unless Romania win Path A, then the Path D winner will be placed in Group F)

Some teams are already assigned to ensure host nations play at home.

Group A: Italy Group B: Russia, Denmark Group C: Netherlands, Romania* Group D: England, Scotland* Group E: Spain, Republic of Ireland* Group F: Germany, Hungary*

* indicates that team has not yet qualified.

Who can Scotland draw?

Should Scotland navigate play-off fixtures against Israel and the winner of the semi-final between Norway and Serbia then they will be drawn in a group with England in the UK-based Group D.

The two remaining places in Group D will be filled by one of France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, as well as Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic.

That means that Scotland could potentially be in a group with reigning World Cup champions France, reigning European Championship winners Portugal and England.

What format will the tournament follow?

The tournament will consist of six groups, with two teams progressing to the knockout phase.

Third place teams in the groups will be ranked by their group record on points, and the top four of the six third placed teams will advance to the knockout phase.