When is Scotland vs Cyprus? Date, kick-off time, TV channel, full squad and odds for Euro 2020 qualifier

Have your say

Scotland's final pair of Euro 2020 qualifiers are dead rubbers, but should provide intrigue ahead of the UEFA Nation's League playoffs.

Steve Clarke's preparation for fixtures versus Cyprus and Kazakhstan has been marred by call-offs with Andy Robertson,Scott McTominay, Ryan Fraser and Kieran Tierney pulling out or being excused from international duty.

Steve Clarke's Scotland take on Cyprus in their penultimate Euro 2020 qualifier (Getty Images)

Scotland will be unable to qualify for the European Championships via the group stages, as they sit in fourth place one point behind Cyprus, twelve behind Russia and fifteen behind leaders Belgium.

The boys in blue have managed just three wins this campaign and will be looking to restore some pride in what has been a dismal run of results.

When and where can I watch Scotland v Cyprus?

Scotland take on Cyprus in Nicosia at 2pm on Saturday November 16.

The fixture will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 1.30pm.

How do I watch the game without a Sky Sports subscription?

Fans wanting to watch the game, but not willing to pay a regular subscription fee to Sky can pay a one-off fee to stream the game via NOW TV.

For £9.99 Sheffield Wednesday fans can receive a Sky Sports Game Pass which allows 24-hour access to all Sky Sports channels. A week pass for Sky Sports costs £14.99 while a month pass costs £33.99.

Full Scotland squad

Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland); Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Greg Taylor (Celtic); Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Lewis Morgan (Celtic), Graeme Shinnie (Derby County); Oliver Burke (Alaves, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), James Forrest (Celtic), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United)

Odds

Scotland: 6/4

Cyprus: 21/10

Draw: 23/10