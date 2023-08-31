The race is on. The 2023 summer transfer window is coming to a close and Scottish clubs have until the end of the week to get deals done.

Incomings and outgoings are expected across the majority of clubs with a particularly hectic few days in store for those managers who have left their transfer business to the last minute and who still have areas of the squad needing addressed.

Celtic are expected to be one of most active clubs with returning manager Brendan Rodgers stating his desire to add quality to his squad after last season's treble winners followed up being knocked out the Viaplay Cup at Kilmarnock by dropping two league points at home to St Johnstone.

Rangers have already had a busy summer with a major squad overhaul that has seen Michael Beale add nine new signings - with the possibility of at least one more - while one or two more departures could be on the cards in addition to the 10 who have already left.

Scottish clubs are in a race against time to sign players ahead of the transfer deadline. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hearts and Hibs could also strengthen further as they look to mount a challenge for third place, with Hearts braced for offers for top scorer and captain Lawrence Shakland while Hibs will go into the final week of the window without a manager following the decision to part company with Lee Johnston.

There is certainly potential for a number of twists and turns ahead of an exciting climax to the window. Here is everything you need to know ...

When is the Scottish transfer deadline?

The transfer window in Scotland opened on June 14 and will close at midnight on Friday, September 1. The English deadline lands an hour earlier, at 11pm, meaning any cross-border deals will need to be concluded sooner.

Can Scottish clubs still sign players after deadline?

Scottish Premiership clubs can only sign free agents who have not previously been registered with a club this summer after the transfer deadline. The same applies to clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two but they will also be able to make loan signings providing the player is moving from a higher level.

When does the transfer window reopen?