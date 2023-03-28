When do Scotland play next? Euro 2024 qualifiers in full as Steve Clarke's men look to reach tournament in Germany

Drawn in Group A alongside Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus, the pool looked on paper to be a tough assignment, given the Spanish team’s pedigree, the world’s most prolific striker in Erling Haaland being Norwegian and the Georgians deemed one of Europe’s up-and-coming nations. However, after following up Saturday’s 3-0 win over Cyprus with a famous 2-0 win over Spain, also at Hampden, it means Scotland top the group and are the only nation to have an 100 per cent record.
When do Scotland play next?
International football now goes into cold storage until June as the club game takes centre stage. Scotland’s next match is a tricky assignment, away to Norway on Saturday, June 17, before welcoming Georgia to Glasgow three days later on Tuesday, June 20. By that point, the lie of the land in Group A will have taken shape.
After that, Scotland will have played each team in the section once and will have four remaining matches: Cyprus away on September 8, Spain away on October 12, Georgia away on October 16 before finishing off against Norway at home on November 19.
The top two teams qualify directly for Euro 2024, which is being held in Germany. Scotland also have the insurance policy of a play-off place due to winning their Nations League section last year should they not finish first or second.