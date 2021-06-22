Scotland could qualify for the Round of 16 with a win against Croatia in their last group game of Euro 2020.

Steve Clarke's Tartan Army have been drawn in a tricky Euro 2020 group alongside Czech Republic, Croatia and old foes England.

But a point against the Auld Enemy has given Scotland hope of reaching the knockout rounds – if they can get a win in their last group game.

Scotland will face Czech Republic, England and Croatia in the group stage games of the 2021 football tournament. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

Due to the format of the Euros the four best third placed finishers from the groups will qualify for the Round of 16, meaning two third placed teams and six fourth placed teams are eliminated.

Finland and Ukraine have finished their group games with three points. A Scotland win against Croatia would give the Tartan Army four points.

When was Scotland's first game of Euro 2020?

Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 tournament. (Graphic: JPIMedia)

Scotland played their first game of Euro 2020 on Monday 14 June 2021.

The Tartan Army lost to Czech Republic in the first of three Group D fixtures as they look to advance into the Round of 16 and beyond.

The Czechs are ever-present at the Euros, having qualified for the past seven championships, and have one of the stars of the season in West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Scotland vs Czech Republic kicked off at 2pm (BST) in front of 12,000 spectators at Hampden Park.

The action was televised on BBC and iPlayer.

Where did Scotland play England at Euro 2020?

Scotland and England drew 0-0 at Euro 2020 in the first meeting between the two at a major men's football tournament since Euro '96.

It is a match which held the interest of both countries and was one of the most anticipated contests between international football's oldest rivalries and fixtures.

England vs Scotland met at Euro 2020 on Friday 18 June at 8pm (BST) at Wembley.

ITV showed the game live.

Who do Scotland play in their last group game at Euro 2020?

Scotland will face Croatia on Tuesday 22 June at 8pm (BST) in their last Group D fixture of the Euros.

Croatia, led by star man Luka Modric, are another team who have enjoyed the Euros since making their debut in 1996, missing only one tournament (2000).

The Tartan Army will return to Hampden Park for the final group game which could see Clarke's side needing a result to advance to the knockout stage of Euro 2020.

The game will be shown on ITV4 and ITV Hub.

What happens if Scotland advance to the Euro 2020 knockout rounds?

If Scotland qualify from the group stage then they will compete in the Round of 16 which has fixtures taking place from Saturday 26 June to Tuesday 29 June.

The quarter finals take place on Friday 2 July and Saturday 3 July with the winners advancing to the semi finals on Tuesday 6 July and Wednesday 7 July.