When Aberdeen fans will see new signings, what duo will bring and where they fit into Jim Goodwin's plans

Aberdeen’s returning favourite Graeme Shinnie will go straight into Jim Goodwin's thoughts for a starting berth at home to St Johnstone after signing on a loan deal from Wigan Athletic.

The 31-year-old was one of two new recruits on Thursday, arriving alongside Slovakian Under-21 international midfielder Patrick Myslovič, giving the Dons a huge boost after a terrible run of form since returning after the World Cup break with just one point from a possible 15.

Goodwin revealed Aberdeen were at the top of the list for Shinnie when the transfer presented itself with the player not featuring in Kolo Toure’s plans at Wigan Athletic.

"He is a top professional and we spoke to numerous people at the club about him over the last few months and no-one has a negative thing to say about him,” the Dons boss said. “He ticks all the boxes for us as a character and as a player. As always with good players there is always a bit of competition to get him. I know his agent, Willo Flood, very well and as soon as we registered an interest in him we went to the top of the list and that is very pleasing. As always I am delighted that the board have backed me to get them in.”

Myslovič influence

Aberdeen were wasteful with more than 20 shots in the 0-0 draw with Ross County last time out, while in previous games they have struggled to create big chances. Goodwin is hopeful the arrival of Myslovič will help change that. The 21-year-old, described as a “technical player” who “likes to play forward passes”, joins from Zilina where he played centrally in a 3-4-3. Encouragingly, the stats back it up with the player top five in the Slovakian top-flight for shots, through passes and smart passes.

With the Dons “one of the few clubs that have the fast track visa process”, Goodwin is hopeful of having the player available for the St Johnstone game even if he is not where the manager needs him to be fitness wise. Both Shinnie and Myslovič will give the Irishman more flexibility with regards to system options.

“We have been fluctuating between playing a back three with two wing backs," he said. “Then last weekend we went to a back four with the wingers a little bit higher. Preferably I would like to play a four at the back with sometimes a three in the middle of the pitch.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been delighted with the addition of two new midfielders to his squad. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)