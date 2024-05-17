What's at stake on Premier League's final day - 5 key talking points and how to watch it all

All eyes on Man City and Arsenal – but there will be emotion at Anfield as a Scot says farewell to league

It is not just the Scottish Premiership that concludes this weekend, with the final round of English Premier League fixtures taking place at 4pm on Sunday. The title races takes centre stage as Manchester City and Arsenal go head-to-head for the crown, but there are also other issues to sort out, as well as some well-kent faces departing England’s top flight. We talk you through the main issues.

Title race: Man City v Arsenal

For a while this was a three-horse race, but Liverpool faltered up the home straight, leaving Manchester City and Arsenal to battle it out. Both teams are in excellent form but such is the norm with City these days, they have been near-perfect for weeks domestically. They have not lost in the Premier League since December 6, when they went down 1-0 to Aston Villa, and from then until now, only Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have taken points from them in the form of draws. Arsenal will curse their own 2-0 defeat in April at home to Villa that could prove so costly. Man City lead the Gunners by two points, but Arsenal do have a superior goal difference by one. Both teams are at home, with the Citizens hosting West Ham and Everton due at the Emirates. Neither of those opponents have anything tangible to play for. The equation is simple for Arsenal. They must beat Everton to stand a chance. Do so and then City have to win their own match to retain their crown. The defending champions can also stay top of the pile should they match whatever Arsenal do in their game. Both teams are heavy favourites to prevail.

Man City and Arsenal have their eyes on the same prize - but only one club can land it.

What the two camps have been saying

Man City manager Pep Guardiola fully expects Arsenal to beat Everton. “One game left, destiny in our hands, we need to win one game to be champions,” he said. “Everyone would love to be in our position. But it won’t be easy. It’s win or win, otherwise Arsenal will be champions. It is not more complicated than that.” Excitement is building in London, too, with Guardiola’s fellow Spaniard and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saying: “I can’t wait for Sunday to be in front of us. Obviously I’m very optimistic as well with the possible outcome. The hope is there. It didn’t happen (Spurs failing to beat Manchester City on Tuesday) we have to do our job. We will have to prove again that we are better than our opponent and we have to wish that West Ham have a really good day and help us to fulfil our dream. We have the possibility to live a beautiful day on Sunday where the dream is still alive and it’s still possible. It’s football, we have to live the moment.”

What other issues still need resolved?

Currently in fifth place, Tottenham Hotspur are guaranteed European football next term. Leading sixth-placed Chelsea by three points, a positive result away at already relegated Sheffield United will maintain that position and bring with it qualification for next season’s Europa League group phase. However, should Ange Postecoglou’s men slip up at Bramall Lane, Chelsea could overtake them should they win at home to Bournemouth, as they have a superior goal difference. Chelsea are in turn three points clear of seventh-placed Newcastle, who are away to Brentford. If Chelsea lose to the Cherries and Eddie Howe’s Magpies win in London, they will usurp the Blues and be in the Europa Conference League play-off round. Seventh could be enough for European football too if Manchester City defeat Manchester United next weekend in the FA Cup final. Newcastle are locked together on points with Man Utd on a vastly superior goal difference, but should they not win at Brentford, Erik ten Hag’s team could go above them if they get a positive result at Brighton. Relegation is all but done: Sheff Utd and Burnley are officially down, while Luton Town must beat Fulham at home, hope Nottingham Forest lose at Burnley and there is a 12-goal swing. It’s not going to happen.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool after nearly nine years in charge.

Emotion at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will wave goodbye to his adoring faithful on Sunday. He is standing down after eight-and-a-half years in charge of the club, having won eight pieces of silverware, including one Premier League title after a 30-year wait and the club’s sixth success in the Champions League. Wolves are the visitors to Merseyside and there are likely to be a few tears shed on the Kop. “He is a special character definitely. He is an icon,” said defender Virgil van Dijk, who was signed by Klopp. “He will be forever remembered as who he is, the successes we had, the personality on and off the pitch for the city. That is special and to become a manager of Liverpool it is not only being a manager on the touchline it is a lot more than that and he pretty much did that perfectly in my opinion. He did everything well.” Arne Slot, the Feyenoord manager, has confirmed that he will take over from Klopp at Anfield next season.

Moyes says goodbye

West Ham manager David Moyes, whose contract expires this summer, is leaving the Hammers after a second spell at the club of four-and-half years. He also had a previous stint at the helm from 2017-18. He could sign off with the mother of all heists should he guide his team to a shock win over Man City and the 61-year-old Scot is yet to decide on his next move, but he revealed he has not been short of offers. He said: “I’ve got a lot of thoughts about what might happen. At the moment I’m looking forward to a break and having some time off but it’s an interesting period. The minute you step aside it’s interesting the people who contact you. I look forward to the next chapter whatever that might involve.” Moyes guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory last season, ending a trophy drought of 43 years, and feels he leaves the club in good shape. “I’m extremely proud to say that I’ve helped bring European football to West Ham during my time at the club,” he added. “It’s not something that’s been a regular thing here, and I think to get the results we have over three years, with the amount of games we’ve played, has been a good achievement. I think one of the big things for me is that we pulled the club back together, to some extent, on and off the field. We’ve brought a degree of stability, and I think from that point of view people are happier than they might have been before we came in.”

David Moyes and West Ham will part company at the end of the season.

