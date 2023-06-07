What TV channel is West Ham v Fiorentina on? How to watch Conference League final for free

David Moyes will bid to become the first Scottish manager since Sir Alex Ferguson – and only the fifth of all-time – to lift a European trophy when he leads West Ham into the UEFA Conference League final against Fiorentina on Wednesday night.

Ferguson was in charge of Manchester United when they last lifted the Champions League title with a penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in 2008, with Jock Stein (1967 - Celtic), Matt Busby (1968 - Man Utd), William Waddell (Rangers - 1972), Bill Shankly (1973 - Liverpool) and George Graham (Arsenal - 1994) the only other Scottish bosses to have achieved success in continental competition.

Glasgow-born Moyes will join that elite band from his homeland if he can lead the Hammers to victory over their opponents from Serie A at Prague’s Fortuna Arena, while also landing the club its first major trophy since 1981.

“It would be hugely important for myself personally, because, you know, my home’s in Scotland, that’s where I was brought up,” he said. “And I think the names you mentioned were names which were round Europe in a different era when Scotland had a host of top managers and managers competing in the best leagues and competing for European competitions.

West Ham manager David Moyes speaks to the media ahead of the UEFA Conference League final against Fiorentina in Prague. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

“I’ve been told about it, obviously, I think that Sir Alex was the last one to win as a Scottish manager. But not only that, but as a British manager as well. So it would be a big thrill for me if I could get my name alongside theirs.

“But obviously many of them are greats in football and not just at their own club, but throughout the world, their names are known wherever people go.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match...

West Ham v Fiorentina match details

The UEFA Conference League final is taking place at the Fortuna Arena, Prague, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is West Ham v Fiorentina on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 6.30pm.

Is West Ham v Fiorentina available on live stream?

BT Sport has announced that the match will be made available to watch for free via their website and YouTube channel.

