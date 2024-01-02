All Sections
What TV channel is St Mirren v Celtic? How to watch, late team news, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Celtic v St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:01 GMT
St Mirren host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on January 2. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)St Mirren host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on January 2. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Celtic start the new year with a short trip to Paisley to face St Mirren in their final match before the winter shutdown.

The Scottish Premiership will take a two-week break after the January 2 fixture card with Celtic sitting top of the table after opening up an eight-point lead over Rangers with the Old Firm victory on December 30.

Rangers still have two games in hand on the league leaders so there remains no margin for error for the defending champions as they take on Stephen Robinson’s side at the SMiSA Stadium.

Celtic have recovered from a recent wobble – losing back-to-back league games to Kilmarnock and Hearts earlier in the month – with three straight victories culminating in the massive 2-1 win over their Old Firm rivals.

St Mirren also emerged from a tough spell with a 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday that got their campaign back on track. The Buddies are having a great season but had been on a poor run prior to picking up a welcome three points against the Dons.

St Mirren v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Kick-off is 5pm.

St Mirren v Celtic TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 4pm. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene at 7.30pm on BBC Scotland and repeated at 12.50am on BBC One Scotland.

St Mirren v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99.

St Mirren v Celtic team news

St Mirren captain Mark O’Hara will be assessed after picking up a knock in Saturday’s win over Aberdeen while Conor McMenamin missed the trip to Pittodrie and will be given time to make the game. Ryan Strain remains out after groin surgery and Keanu Baccus is away on international duty with Australia.

Celtic centre-back Stephen Welsh is unlikely to be involved after injuring his shoulder against Rangers at the weekend. The champions will again be without Cameron Carter-Vickers (hamstring) while Tomoki Iwata has missed recent games with a knock.

St Mirren v Celtic referee and VAR

David Munro is the match referee while Steven McLean is in charge of VAR.

Match odds

St Mirren 12/1, Draw 11/2, Celtic 2/7 – via oddschecker.com.

