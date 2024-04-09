What TV channel is Real Madrid v Man City? How to watch Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City will continue the defence of their Champions League crown against a Real Madrid side gunning for revenge on Tuesday night.

It is the third season in succession the two clubs have met in the knockout stages, with Real claiming a remarkable comeback victory in the 2022 semi-finals before City knocked the record-holding 14-times winners out at the same stage last season with a 5-1 aggregate victory.

The two sides meet again in the quarter-finals of this season's competition with the first leg taking place in the Spanish capital. The hosts have approached UEFA to ask for permission to close the Bernebeu Stadium’s new retractable roof in order to enhance the atmosphere and make it more intimidating for the visitors. Real previously had the roof closed for their last-16 second leg against Leipzig last month. If a decision is made to close the roof, it will remain closed for the entire match. City are not thought to have any influence in the matter.

Real Madrid host Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Bernebeu Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

While Real are eight points clear in La Liga, City are a point behind both Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title. The game will be Real manager Carlo Ancelotti’s 200th as manager in a competition he has won a record four times. The 64-year-old comes up against the manager perceived as the best of his generation in Pep Guardiola who, after his two previous successes with Barcelona, now has three Champions League triumphs to his name.

Real Madrid v Man City match details

The Champions League quarter-final first leg tie takes place at the Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Real Madrid v Man City TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7pm. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Real Madrid v Man City live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Real Madrid v Man City team news

City are again without England full-back Kyle Walker in Spain due to a thigh injury, while fellow defender Nathan Ake is also out with a calf problem. Josko Gvardiol has travelled with the squad but is doubtful with a knock.

Real Madrid v Man City referee and VAR

French referee Francois Letexier is the man in charge. He will be assisted on the sidelines by Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni. Jerome Brisard will oversee VAR.

