What TV channel is Netherlands v Scotland? How to watch Euro 2024 warm-up match

Scotland’s countdown to Euro 2024 begins in Amsterdam this week with the first warm-up fixture against the Netherlands.

It is the first of four friendlies that Steve Clarke’s side will play between now and the tournament opener against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday’s game against Ronald Koeman’s outfit at the Johan Cruyff Arena should serve as an ideal tune-up for that match as Scotland go up against a top 10 ranked nation in front of an expectant home crowd.

Scotland defender Scott McKenna battles for possesion with Netherlands forward Memphis Depay during the last meeting between the sides in 2021. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Netherlands, like Scotland, booked their place at Euro 2024 by finishing runners-up in their qualifying group behind France. Scotland ended a run of four consecutive defeats against the Dutch in their most recent meeting in June 2021, which took place in Portugal and finished in a 2-2 draw.

Following the trip to Holland, next up is Northern Ireland at Hampden Park on Tuesday before the final two warm-up games – away to Gibraltar on June 3 and home to Finland on June 7 – provide the final send-off for Clarke’s men ahead of the finals.

Netherlands v Scotland match details

The international friendly fixture takes place at the John Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Netherlands v Scotland TV channel

The match will be broadcast exclusively live on Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin but is available to subscribers only. Information on how to add Viaplay to your Sky TV package can be found here. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Netherlands v Scotland live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. A one-month subscription costs £14.99.

Netherlands v Scotland team news

Steve Clarke’s squad is close to full strength minus the injured Aaron Hickey and Callum McGregor while there are welcome returns from long-term injury for goalkeeper Craig Gordon and defender Grant Hanley.

The Dutch squad contains no Ajax players for the first time in 29 years after striker Brian Brobbey withdrew due to injury. Memphis Depay makes his return after almost a year out of international football due to injury, with Georginio Wijnaldum also returning after a lengthy absence.

Netherlands v Scotland head-to-head

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the 21st meeting between the two nations. Netherlands hold the edge across the previous encounters with nine wins to Scotland's six, while five matches have been drawn.

Match odds